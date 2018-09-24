Banned Books Celebrated at UMD

DULUTH, Minn.-Banned books are being celebrated at UMD all this week.

It’s all part of a nationwide effort to get people more interested in books that have a negative reputation.

Library officials told us that some of the top reasons the public has wanted books banned include the way they depict violence, sex, and drugs.

“Censorship is bad and we like highlighting access to these materials and access to a variety of perspectives and experiences. I think that’s really important,” said UMD librarian Kayleen Jones.

The event, which also features books from the Duluth Public Library, is all happening on the first floor of UMD’s library.