Bulldog Football Rising in the Rankings

After defeating Bemidji State, UMD football has made the top 10.

DULUTH, Minn.- After an insane double overtime win over Bemidji State, UMD football is now 4–0 jumping three spots in the AFCA division II polls sitting at No. 8. This is the highest ranking for the Bulldogs since being named No. 3 in the 2015 preseason.

Minnesota State-Mankato took the top spot in the poll with 26 of 33 first place votes. Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato are the only two NSIC schools to make the AFCA division II top 25.

The Bulldogs now look ahead to Saturday when they will host Concordia University St. Paul for an NSIC interdivisional matchup.