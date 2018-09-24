Coffee Conversation: Art Walk, School Supply Drive in Downtown Duluth

The School Supply Drive will Help Benefit Students in ISD 709

DULUTH, Minn. – Students are now back in the classroom which means creative juices will soon be running wild throughout many art rooms across the Northland.

With the rising cost of materials and budget shortfalls, the September Downtown Duluth Arts Walk will work to benefit art classrooms throughout School District 709, Art Demos by UMD Arts Education and more local organizations.

The Downtown Duluth Arts Collective (DDAC) is excited to partner with Art for Ed’s Sake (A4ES), the local nonprofit created by public school visual arts educators to raise funds to further support art education and visual literacy for students in Grades Kindergarten through 12.

DDAC will be participating in an Art Supply Drive to support Duluth’s Future Artists.

Donations may be dropped off in collection bins, September 26 through 28 at the following locations:

Joseph Nease Gallery, Pineapple Arts Supply Store, Art in the Alley, and Zeitgeist.

The next Downtown Duluth Art Walk is taking place on Friday, September 28.

During this month’s event, for every $5 dollars of supplies/money donated, a matching donation will be made by the following venues:

Joseph Nease Gallery, AICHO, Wagner Zaun Architecture, Tischer Photographic Gallery and The Nordic Center.

In addition, Pineapple Arts Supply store will be offering a 25 percent discount on any supplies purchased for the Art Supply Drive during the night of the Arts Walk, September 28, 5:00 to 8:00p.m.

Click here for more information.