Councilors Retable Vote to Purchase Riot Gear For Police Dept.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a 5-3 vote Monday night, the Duluth City Council decided to table a resolution authorizing the purchase of protective gear, also known as riot gear, for police officers after much opposition to the idea from community activists, concerned citizens and the Duluth chapter of the NAACP.

Councilors Zack Filipovich, Joel Sipress, Arik Forsman, Em Westerlund and Gary Anderson voted to table the resolution. Councilors Renee Van Nett, Barb Russ and Noah Hobbs voted against tabling the resolution. Councilor Jay Fosle was absent.

Police chief Mike Tusken has said the riot gear, which would cost around $83,000, would only be used on rare occasions to protect officers and the public in large-scale violent situations, but many citizens at the council meeting believe the gear would be militarizing the police force and act as a threat to minority groups.

Over 40 people showed up to voice their thoughts on the issue, and only three citizens were in favor of the gear.

“Please remember, my dad and all police officers are moms and dads, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins, best friends just like all of us and we need to make sure they are safe,” said a young woman who was in support of the gear.

“My city is not a war zone and I know that if you table voting on the riot gear tonight, you will give Duluth a chance,” said one Duluth woman who was opposed of the gear.

Chief Tusken has also said he is fully committed to community policing and continuing to build relationships with values of being fair, accountable, caring and transparent.

Mayor Emily Larson sent the following e-mail to the city council earlier in the day on Monday showing support of Tusken and protective gear.