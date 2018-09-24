Defending National Champions Ranked No.1 in Preseason Polls

Minnesota Duluth has been chosen as the top team in this years USCH and NCHC polls.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in both the USCH and NCHC preseason polls.

The Bulldogs took the USCH top spot receiving 44 of the 50 first place votes followed by Notre Dame No. 2, Ohio state No. 3 and Michigan No. 4.

As for the NCHC, UMD has been voted by the media as the favorite to capture the 2018–19 Penrose cup receiving 20 of 27 first place votes.

There are a total of 18 returners from last years squad including goalie Hunter Shepard and defenseman Scott Perunovich who were both All–NCHC performers last season.