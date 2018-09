Denfeld’s Nelson Commits to UMD Football

Hunters tight end Erik Nelson will play for the UMD Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Denfeld native Erik Nelson has got four more years to rep that maroon and gold.

The tight end and lineman announced on twitter his commitment to play football for the Bulldogs come the Fall of 2019.

Saying quote:

“I am happy to announce that I will be continuing my education and football career as a UMD Bulldog. Thanks everyone.”