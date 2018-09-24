Explore Autumn Adventures in Cook County

'Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour' to Start Friday, September 28

Cook County, Minn. – Fall colors are slowly starting to appear further to the North, and with that comes many autumn adventures to take part in.

Linda Jurek with Visit Cook County stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning to chat about the upcoming “Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour.”

The event starts on Friday, September 28 and will conclude on Sunday, October 7.

Jurek wants folks to imagine the visual excitement visitors will experience when viewing artwork by more than 50 local artists who are inspired by Minnesota’s premier landscape along the North Shore.

Not only will the tour take participants into local galleries, but also invite folks into the home work spaces of many local artists.

For many featured artists, these ten days are the only time they open their studios to the public all year.

Access to some of the artists featured on the fall art tour is limited, since they do only a few art shows per year and limited online sales.

Last year, there were more than 1,350 fall art tour visitors.

Many events will also be taking place at Lutsen Mountains as the season goes on.

If you’d like to learn more information about fall fun happening in Cook County, click here.