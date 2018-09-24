Huskies’ Isaacson Receives Rawlings Award

Augie Isaacson recognized for highest batting average in the Northwoods League.

DULUTH, Minn.- Rawlings announced the recipients of the 2018 Big Stick Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2018 regular season.

Huskies’ second baseman Augie Isaacson leads that list of award winners batting .364 this summer.

To honor this achievement the New Prague native, along with the 8 others, will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings.