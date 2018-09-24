Minnesota Colleges and Universities to Waive Application Fee in October

The Offier is Part of College Knowledge Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the month of October select Minnesota State Colleges and Universities are waiving their application fees for hopeful students.

All 37 Minnesota colleges and universities are waiving their application fee between October 22 and October 26 as part of College Knowledge Month.

Some Minnesota colleges and universities do not require applications fees and a handful of the institutions will be waiving their fee for the entire month of October.

According to the website www.minnstate.edu if you are prompted for a promo code, applicants should use code “CKM2018.”

The 37 state colleges and state universities participating are:

Alexandria Technical & Community College*

Anoka Technical College**

Anoka-Ramsey Community College**

Central Lakes College**

Century College

Dakota County Technical College

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College*

Hennepin Technical College*

Hibbing Community College

Inver Hills Community College

Itaska Community College

Lake Superior College*

Mesabi Range College*

Minneapolis College

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State Community and Technical College (waiving fees October 22-28)

Minnesota West Community & Technical College*

Normandale Community College

North Hennepin Community College

Northland Community & Technical College

Northwest Technical College*

Pine Technical & Community College**

Rainy River Community College*

Ridgewater College*

Riverland Community College**

Rochester Community and Technical College**

St. Cloud Technical and Community College*

Saint Paul College*

South Central College**

Vermilion Community College (waiving fees October 22-31)

* Colleges waiving fees for all of October

** Colleges that never charge an application fee

Bemidji State University*

Metropolitan State University**

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Minnesota State University Moorhead*

St. Cloud State University*

Southwest Minnesota State University*

Winona State University

* Universities waiving fees for all of October

** Universities that never charge an application fee

For more information about College Knowledge Month or the participating colleges and universities you can visit http://www.minnstate.edu/collegeknowledge/#pagecontent.