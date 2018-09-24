MN Department of Natural Resources Confirm Zebra Mussels in Big Pine Lake

Photo: Amy Benson - U.S. Geological Survey

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. – Reports of zebra mussels in Big Pine Lake have been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

After removing docks and boat lifts for the season a lake property owner spotted four adult zebra mussels and contacted the DNR about his findings.

DNR officials also confirmed zebra mussels at a location about a half-mile west of the original location.

Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.

all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

To remove or kill small invasive species, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitats, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.