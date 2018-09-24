New Water Plant Being Built in Cloquet

A new water plant being built in the city of Cloquet is getting an $8 million loan to help with construction costs at the site on Armory Road.

City officials tell us the project is needed as it will help remove manganese from the water. The Minnesota Department of health says in high levels, that mineral could have future health impacts if it’s not removed, including reducing memory retention and motor skills.

Currently four of their five city wells are operating while one has been shutdown due to issues with manganese.

“The EPA and the Health Department came out and said, there may be some long term health impact if the exposure was high enough, so the city is progressively moving forward…even though we are not required to at this time,” said Caleb Peterson, the director of Cloquet Public Works.

The project is expected to be completed by next summer.