Patrol: Teen Driving Stolen SUV Kills Three in Minneapolis Crash

The 18-Year-old Driver Suffered Life-Threatnening Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were killed when a stolen SUV driven by a teenager crashed into their pickup at an intersection in south Minneapolis.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The patrol says the Ford Escape was being chased earlier by troopers, but the pursuit ended before the Escape collided with the pickup.

Killed were the pickup’s driver, 64-year-old Kenneth Carpentier of Bullhead City, Arizona; his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Carpentier; and another passenger, 48-year-old Kimberly Gunderson of Minneapolis.

The 18-year-old from Minneapolis who was driving the Escape suffered life-threatening injuries and is in custody at HCMC.

His four passengers, ages 13 to 16, also were taken to the hospital. The patrol says the SUV’s driver was wearing a seat belt but his passengers were not.