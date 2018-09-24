Police Robot Used To Resolve Standoff in Superior

The Suspect Was Taken into Custody Peacefully

SUPERIOR, Wisc-

A tense situation in Superior Monday night, as police armored up for a standoff on on Hammond Avenue.

It happened at 3:49 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Hammond Avenue. Police were called to the location for a disturbance involving a firearm. Some local roads were blocked off to traffic at the time..

The Superior Police Department’s Emergency Response and Tactical Technology Teams responded to the situation. The suspect was taken in to custody without further incident, after negotiations were conducted through the use of a robot deployed into the residence.