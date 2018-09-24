Rail Safety Week Kicks Off with “Officer on a Train”

The week is to engage the community in how they can be a part of railroad safety awareness/

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Rail Safety Week kicked off across the nation Monday, Sept. 24, encouraging the community to engage in what they can do to be more aware at railway intersections.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in Superior hosted their annual “Officer on a Train” event to start the week. During the ride, officers monitored for any safety concerns noticed while the trains rode through railroad-traffic cross sections.

BNSF employee Amy McBeth said that the events is also supposed to raise general community awareness about of railroad crossing laws.

“We really just hope that the public understands that railroads are an important vital part of the economy here in the Twin Ports, but also in Wisconsin and Minnesota. So they’re here to stay and we want to make sure that folks are safe around those rail road tracks.

Rail Safety Week will continue through the end of September. Employees said that they found the best thing the community can do to engage in railroad safety is taking the time to learn the laws and regulations, which you can find here.