Social Media Post Prompts Extra Police Presence at Cloquet Middle School and High School

The Student Believed the Social Media Post was a Joke

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet School staff informed the Cloquet Police Department over the weekend that there had been potential threats made against the school by a student on social media.

Authorities were able to track down the student that made the alleged threat and believe the student’s comments were without merit.

The student told authorities that they considered the social media posts to be a joke.

Cloquet Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Michael Cary said in a statement on Sunday, “Communications that appear to be threats to student safety will be investigated thoroughly and strict discipline will be implemented. Safety is our top priority.”

The Cloquet Police Department had an extra presence at the middle school and high school on Monday as a precaution and to monitor the situation.