UMD Volleyball Moves Up to No.5 After Taking Down No.1

The Bulldogs have moved up four spots after defeating No.1 Northern State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team had an epic win taking down No. 1 Northern State earning the Bulldogs a new spot in this week’s AVCA division II top 25 poll.

Originally No. 9 Minnesota Duluth has moved up and is now ranked No. 5 with an overall record of 12–3.

Junior setter Emily Torve has been selected the NSIC setter of the week after putting up 117 assists in nine sets over the weekend. This is Torve’s fifth career NSIC weekly honor.