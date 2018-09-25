4th Time’s A Charm? New Restaurant Planned For ‘Old City Hall’ Bldg.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fourth time’s a charm? Another restaurant is planned inside the Old City Hall building on the 100 block of East Superior Street.

Dennis Kempton, spokesperson for Just Take Action, which owns the building, says the new tenant is a family owned business in the Northland that has two other restaurants.

Details were limited Tuesday, as the lease was just signed, but Kempton says the food will be nothing like the three former restaurants that operated in the space known as Tycoons Blind Ping and most recently Sound, which closed earlier this year after only being in business for six months.

Kempton attributes the Sound’s closure to poor management by the tenant.