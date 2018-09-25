Bomb Threat Exercise Held at St. Luke’s

55th Civil Support Team held training simulating a bomb and radiation threat

DULUTH, Minn. – Meanwhile, a bomb threat exercise brought National Guard soldiers to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Fifteen members of the 55th Civil Support Team responded to a fictional bomb and radiation threat that included several sites at the hospital.

The St. Paul based anti-terrorism team holds training sessions every month with different civilian partners.

“It’s the training that we do and the standby missions that we do as well that keep us fully prepared for the missions that we have to perform,” said Major Scott Hawks, the Deputy Commander of the 55th Civil Support Team.

In their last evaluation, the 55th was given “fully trained” status in every area of review.