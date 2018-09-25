Crime Novelist Matt Goldman to Speak at Fitger’s Bookstore

Crime Novelist Matt Goldman will be Presenting his Latest Publications at Fitger's Friday, October 5

DULUTH, Minn. – Emmy-award winning TV writer for Seinfeld, Ellen TV Series and many other productions, Matt Goldman, stopped by FOX 21 Local News Tuesday morning to chat about his upcoming book tour in Duluth.

Goldman will be making a stop at the Fitger’s Bookstore in Duluth on Friday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss his latest releases “Gone to Dust” and “Broken Ice.”

Goldman has since returned to Minnesota after working for many years in Los Angeles, living in the Minneapolis area and working on crime novels with Minnesota ties.

