Dear John Billboard Aims To Stop Sex Trafficking

Billboard Located on Highway 61

TWO HARBORS, Minn-

Something new might catch your eye on Highway 61 outside of Two Harbors, a ‘Dear John’ billboard designed to stop local sex trafficking by addressing the demand.

The Lake County Sex Trafficking Task Force is behind the sign.

It’ll be up for six months, reminding everyone who drives by, including snowmobilers the reason commercial sex exploitation is happening right here in the Northland.

“If there is no demand, then there is no need for the supply. That’s number one,” said Sue Hilliard with the Lake County Sex Trafficking Task Force.

The billboard just went up Tuesday, the task force had a launch celebration with leaders in the Twin Ports that focus on the issue.