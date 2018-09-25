Fraser Shipyards to Build Ohio car Ferry

The Project Will be Completed in 2019

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Fraser Shipyards announced it has been selected to build a new 26-car ferry for Miller Boat Line, which runs ferries for popular Lake Erie islands.

The new all-steel ferry will be 140 feet long and 38.5 feet wide and will have drive-on-drive-off capability.

“We are excited and honored to have been selected for this project,” said James Farkas, president of Fraser Industries Inc., the parent company of Fraser Shipyards. “We have a long tradition of building Great Lakes vessels at Fraser, including car ferries. We are proud to be Miller Boat Line’s partner. We look forward to delivering a modern vessel that meets all of their needs.”

The project will begin this fall and will be completed in 2019.

“We chose Fraser due to their enduring high quality, integrity, value and with consideration of recommendations from industry professionals including marine surveyors, lake captains and engineers,” Miller Boat Line President Billy Market said.