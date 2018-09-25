Greyhounds Girls Soccer Win Fourth in a Row Over Bluejackets

The Duluth East girls soccer team topped Hibbing-Chisholm 3-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East girls soccer team got a late goal from Meredith Hill as they topped Hibbing-Chisholm 3-1 on a rainy Tuesday night.

The Greyhounds are now riding a four-game winning streak, after opening the season winless in eight matches. Next up is a showdown with crosstown rivals Duluth Denfeld on Wednesday.

For the Bluejackets, the loss snaps a three-game win streak. But they’ll look to bounce back as they take on Grand Rapids on Thursday.