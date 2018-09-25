Judge Says Cosby not Entitled to Bail

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A judge has told Bill Cosby that he’s not entitled to bail while the 81-year-old comedian appeals his sexual assault conviction.

Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced Cosby on Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison.

His lawyers are arguing that Cosby should remain on home confinement pending appeals. O’Neill says Cosby had no right to it.

The judge said it’s “time for justice” as he sentenced Cosby to state prison and fined him $25,000.

The former “Cosby Show” star was convicted in April of drugging and molesting Temple University women’s basketball administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.