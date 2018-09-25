Marshall School to Unveil New STEM Workspace Today

Marshall School in Duluth will be Hosting an Open House Today

DULUTH, Minn. – Marshall School in Duluth will open its renovated STEM wing today.

Renovations include 32,000 square feet of newly renovated classroom and lab space in the school’s science, technology, engineering and math area.

The project was funded by generous donations to the school’s Next Horizon Campaign.

This campaign is a $4.5 million dollar comprehensive fundraising effort to support financial aid, faculty salaries and capital improvements.

Marshall is celebrating the completed STEM wing renovations with a grand opening celebration Tuesday, September 25 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the school.

All members of the Twin Ports community are welcome to attend.