Prep Volleyball: Eskomos, Timberwolves Get Victory Sweeps

Esko knocked off rivals Cloquet at home, while Ely got a road win over Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Esko defeated Cloquet 3-0 Tuesday night at Esko High School. Each set went down to the wire as the Eskomos won 25-23, 25-21 and 26-24.

Taiya Gregg led the way with 20 kills as the Eskomos snap a two-game losing streak. They now get set to take on Hibbing on Thursday. Cloquet falls to 7-9 with a chance to bounce back Thursday night against Duluth Denfeld.

And in the other volleyball action, it was Ely getting the road win over Duluth Marshall 3-0.