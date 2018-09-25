Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery Honored For 125 Years

They were honored at the first night of the Benedictine Health System Annual Conference.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday night, the sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery were recognized for 125 years of health care in Duluth at the Benedictine Health System Annual Conference.

The sisters are responsible for building hospitals across northern Minnesota. They invented and pioneered a health care business model that is used today at the Benedictine Health System, Essentia Health and the College of St. Scholastica.

“Without the sisters of St. Scholastica, we wouldn’t be here. They started us, they’re our sponsoring sisters, and they took it upon themselves when they saw a need to care for the elderly in the Duluth area, that’s where we started,” President and CEO of Benedictine Health System Jerry Carley said.

The Benedictine Health System Conference continues throughout the week.