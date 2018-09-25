UMD’s Nate Ricci Nominated as Comeback Player of the Year

The senior wide receiver has made a full recovery from a collarbone injury last season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Duluth wide receiver Nate Ricci has been named a nominee for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The senior will be among thirty nominees by the end of the season. The two-time team captain is grateful for his second chance to end his UMD career on a high note.

“To still be out here with these guys and doing what I love, it’s a very special feeling. And to get a little bit of national recognition for it never hurts. But ultimately, that’s not why I’m out here. I’m out here to win games, to be with my brothers and have one more shot at playing college football,” Ricci said.

“He knows having the opportunity to be out here for a sixth year and contribute the way that he has on the field for us and off the field has been a blessing for our football team. We’re excited to have him back,” head coach Curt Wiese said.