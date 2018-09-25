Update: Superior man in Custody, Pointed Handgun at Wife and Daughter

The man is Lodged in the Douglas County Jail

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Authorities say a 63-year-old Superior man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after he pointed a handgun at his wife and daughter.

The incident happened at 3:49 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Hammond Avenue.

Officers tell us after arriving on scene and establishing perimeter of the residence, the Emergency Response Team maneuvered the department’s armored vehicle up to the door of the apartment which allowed the Tactical Technology Team to deploy a robot into the apartment.

Authorities say with the help of the robot they were able to locate the man in the apartment and negotiate with him through the microphone and speaker system on the robot.

The man eventually surrendered but during the surrender procedures he did not follow officer commands and taser was deployed.

The Superior Police Department says the man sustained a minor injury from falling to the ground after the taser was deployed.

The suspect taken outside on an ambulance cot and covered by a sheet due to the rain. There were no other reported injuries during the incident.

The man is currently lodged in the Douglas County Jail and is awaiting charges.