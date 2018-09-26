Al Sands One Week Away From Pro Fight in Poland

DULUTH, Minn. – In the local boxing scene, The “Haitian Temptation” Al Sands is getting set for his big fight next weekend in Poland.

For other boxers, fighting in another country could pose some issues. But Sands has been all over the world so he’s got his game plan set for his fight against two-time world champ Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.

“Before we fly out, we change our sleep schedule and the time that we train. We do all of that soft preparation so that when we get there, it’s more like just another day at the office instead of a whole culture shock and time zone shock,” Sands said.

Thursday night, Sands and his camp will hold a special send-off party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kom–On Inn in West Duluth. He says it’s a great chance to say good-bye to his supporters.

“After doing this for a decade and doing my work outside of the ring in the community, the community, they’ve really showed a lot of support. It’s always good to say hi to everyone just at the end of training camp, right when we’re tapering a little bit. We’re relaxing and getting to see everyone again and getting some good luck wishes from everyone,” said Sands.