Animal Allies to Host Series of Community Microchip Events

Animal Allies Humane Society is Hosting a Microchip Event Wednesday, September 26 at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth's Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Wednesday, September 26, Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth will be teaming up with Bent Paddle Brewing to offer a microchip and tag clinic for local pets.

The event is happening from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

For $25 dollars, pets will receive a microchip and personalized tag.

Michelle Sternberg with Animal Allies says with the capability of an active microchip, this is the best was to reunite pets who have gone lost or are missing.

In addition to ensuring their pets’ safety, microchip purchasers will earn a free beer.

All attendees, with or without a pet, can donate to enter a raffle for great prizes thanks to Bent Paddle, Frost River, and the OMC.

Grand prize: win a $25 OMC gift card, a Bent Paddle growler with three refills, and a Frost River growler bag.

In addition, all donors who give $5 dollars or more will receive a $1 dollar off pint card at Bent Paddle, and all donors who give $50 dollars or more will receive a Bent Paddle gift card.

Click here to learn more about Animal Allies Humane Society.