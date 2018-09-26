ArcelorMittal Steelworkers Ready Themselves for Possible Labor Dispute

The Last Contract Expired September 1

VIRGINIA, Minn. – In a memo released on the USW website on Wednesday, union members are ready to fight for their fair contracts and will soon begin preparations in the event of a labor dispute.

Steelworkers feel that ArcelorMittal continues to propose unfair and unnecessary changes to agreements in healthcare and other areas.

Due to these proposals members of the committee are returning to their locals where representatives have started distributing picket duty surveys.

The memo goes on to say, “Although we remain hopeful that management will change direction before forcing us into a labor dispute, we should ready ourselves, our families and our communities.”

The last contract between the union and ArcelorMittal was a three year deal that expired on September 1.