Bluebird Foundation Announces New Year’s Celebration to Take Place

One of the biggest New Year's Eve celebration's in Duluth in over a decade!

DULUTH, Minn.-Lundeen productions and Twin Ports Entertainment announced their collaboration to throw the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration held in the Northland in over a decade.

Across four venues- the Greysolon Ballroom, Moorish Room, Black Water Lounge and the Norshore Theatre- the celebration will feature full course meal, live music, dancing and champagne.

Lundeen Productions president Tracy Lundeen thinks the celebration is long overdue since the St. Mary’s DECC event was discontinued in 2008.

“I think it’s going to become an annual tradition. I think that we’ve got all the right pieces in place to make it a party that people will remember.”

A portion of the New Year’s by the Lake Proceeds will benefit the Bluebird Foundation, providing grants and scholarships to performing arts students in the area.

Tickets range from $25 to $109 per person and will be available for purchase starting Oct. 1.