Chisholm and Hibbing Teachers Rally for New Contracts

Teachers say they want the districts to negotiate raises with them

CHISHOLM, Minn. – Teachers in the Hibbing and Chisholm school districts rallied.

The teachers’ union is asking for a new contract but, so far, they haven’t gotten one they find suitable.

Teachers in Hibbing and Chisholm are fed up.

Their unions are asking for new contracts from the school districts but they say so far the districts have refused to come to the table to negotiate with them.

Hundreds of teachers, parents, and community members rallied at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

Parents and people who live in the area are showing their solidarity with the teachers as their union continues to be at a standstill in negotiations.

The teachers say they agreed to forgo raises when the districts were in financial trouble. Now they’re asking for pay increases at a time they say the school districts have money on hand.

“The teachers have been coming to the table,” said Denise Specht, President of Education Minnesota. “They’re willing to come to the table, but when the district drags their feet and doesn’t want to come and work with them, there will not be a settlement. We can’t get to an agreement without both sides coming and having a conversation.”

The teachers are hoping the rally will show administrators and school board members how much the community supports the teachers’ request for a new contract.

Some in attendance used the phrase “Give teachers their apples.”

“It’s also about the respect,” said Susan Nelson, President of Hibbing United Educators. “We feel that they’re saying yes we respect you but then it’s not in their actions and we really want that respect that we feel we deserve.”

The teachers say they hope to work out their dispute in mediation.

They don’t want to strike because that could interfere with the students’ education.