Concrete Being Poured For New West Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior Street’s reconstruction project is showing some real signs of progress.

Crews have finished sidewalks and curbs between 4th and 5th avenues west in front of Maurices.

Concrete Wednesday was being poured for the road.

The west section of Superior Street is set to be complete by the end of the year, with the far-east side of the street to be redone in 2018 and the middle section surrounding Lake Avenue in 2020.

