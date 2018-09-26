Duluth Playhouse Hosts 8th Congressional District Candidate Forum

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse, along with the Chamber and Duluth News Tribune, are hosting the 8th Congressional District of Minnesota Candidate Forum Wednesday morning starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Forum will feature candidates Joe Radinovich, Pete Stauber, and Ray Sandman and is open to the public.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and registration is not required to attend the event.

The Forum is expected to last about 45 minutes.

The Duluth Playhouse is located at 506 W. Michigan Street.