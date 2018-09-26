Environmental, Tribal Groups ask PUC to Reconsider Line 3

The Request was Filed Tuesday

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Environmental and tribal groups have asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its approval of Enbridge Energy’s plans to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The groups filed their requests Tuesday. Opponents contend the line does not meet permit criteria.

The Sierra Club, Youth Climate Intervenors, Friends of the Headwaters and Honor the Earth are among groups asking the PUC to reconsider its decision.

In June, the commission gave Enbridge the green light to replace Line 3. But a PUC meeting to discuss whether Enbridge met conditions was postponed earlier this month after being disrupted by protesters.

Native American and environmental activists contend the new line risks spills in fragile areas. Canadian-based Enbridge says the old line is increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking.