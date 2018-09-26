#GOTW Preview: Cardinals Looking to Stay Undefeated

Cromwell-Wright have their eyes on a state title as they get set to battle Carlton.

CROMWELL, Minn. – For Friday’s FOX 21 Game of the Week, we’ll check out some action in nine–man football between two of the best team in the Northland.

And one of those teams, Cromwell–Wright, is one of the best in the state. The Cardinals are 4–0 and coming in at #4 in the latest nine–man rankings. So far, everything seems to be working for a team destined to make another deep run in the playoffs.

“All four games we’ve come out ready to go, focused and executing well. We’re taking care of the ball and haven’t had a lot of turnovers. It helps that all of our skill guys are talented and have good speed,” head coach Jeff Gronner said.

Next up for the Cardinals is a date with Carlton, who are coming off their first loss of the season last week. The team is well aware that this will be their biggest test of the season.

“They’ve been doing a lot of different offense so we’ve been trying to do a little bit of that and just kind of preparing for anything,” running back Kannon Korpela said.

“One of the biggest reasons they lost last week is they had a couple guys out that I’m thinking will be back against us. It should be a good test for us,” said Gronner.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for seven o’clock and you can catch the highlights on Friday Night Frenzy.