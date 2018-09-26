Iron Mug to Host Anti-Bully Pancake Breakfast for the Public

Iron Mug is working with Teach, and Anti-Bullying organization working through Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- An anti-bulling pancake breakfast is happening Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Iron Mug in West Duluth.

Everyone is invited to the cafe Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to enjoy a breakfast served by local community leaders and celebrities.

Iron Mug owner Mike Letecia wanted to host the event in the restaurant hoping to bring together at least 500 people to hear from speakers and spread the message of community support and togetherness the “Teach” organization is trying to send.

“We’re actually looking at buying a bus…and we’re going to take it around the country. This whole thing, this grassroots organization, the first city I want to hit is Duluth, Minnesota.”

Following Saturday morning’s free breakfast, a comedy show will be hosted at the Iron Mug in which 10% of the proceeds will go to the “Teach” organization.