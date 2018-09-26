New St. Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center Is Now Open

Hours and membership fees vary at the fitness center vary.

PROCTOR, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital has opened a new fitness center at Proctor High School.

The St. Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center is open to students, faculty, hospital staff and the public.

It still has that brand new smell with plenty of new equipment and even more coming in at a later date.

Three personal trainers will be coming on board along with fitness classes to help get you on the right track.

“Trainers always make sure that you’re accountable and we also do work with nutrition advice as well,” said The St. Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center Exercise Assistant Shannon Polson. “Classes are great because you can have a buddy system, that’s a really good way to get out in the community and meet friends as well within the class.”

One hundred new members signed up on the very first day the center opened.

Hours and membership fees vary.