Oktoberfest begins in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-Oktoberfest has begun in Duluth.

Today marks the beginning of the 43rd annual Oktoberfest for all of Grandma’s restaurants in the Northland.

The event features plenty of German beer and food along with polka music all while serving as a reunion for community members.

Oktoberfest runs through the middle of next month.

To find a complete schedule of events, visit their Facebook page.