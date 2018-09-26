Prep Girls Soccer: Lumberjacks, Greyhounds Extend Win Streaks

Cloquet-Carlton got the home win over Proctor, while Duluth East keeps rolling with a road win over Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a high-scoring affair from Bromberg Field, Cloquet-Carlton topped Proctor 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks improve to 11-1, notching their 7th win in a row. They will take on Duluth Marshall on Thursday.

In other action, Duluth East got their fifth consecutive victory as they topped rivals Duluth Denfeld 2-1. Meredith Hill scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half. Next up for the Greyhounds is a date with Minneapolis Southwest.