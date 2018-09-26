President Trump Coming Back to Minnesota in October

This is his Second Visit Since June

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – President Donald Trump is coming back to Minnesota for the second time since June.

President Trump will be visiting Rochester on Thursday, October 4.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, had this to say about the upcoming visit:

“Promises Made. Promises Kept. This is the President’s second visit to Minnesota since June. For Minnesota Republicans, this is a dream come true. We are jumping through the roof with excitement to welcome our great and fearless leader, President Donald J. Trump, back to Minnesota next week.

The importance of Minnesota towards protecting the House and Senate this election cycle is evident, and we appreciate the President’s support of our candidates and all Minnesotans.

This upcoming visit emphasizes the importance of electing more Republicans to office in order to ensure affordable healthcare, lower taxes, and the safety of our families. With the President’s help, we are looking forward to turning Minnesota red this November!”