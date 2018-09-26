Rails Boys Soccer Get OT Road Win over Lumberjacks

Proctor gets their second straight win as they hang on to beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Ben Harnell scores the game-winner in overtime as Proctor hangs on to beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Bromberg Field.

The Rails improve to 7-5 on the season as they prepare for a showdown against Duluth Denfeld Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks lose their third straight and will look to snap that skid on Saturday against Hermantown.