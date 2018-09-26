Range Regional Airport Drills for Emergencies

Airport staff partnered with local organizations for an aircraft fire drill and active shooter drill

HIBBING, Minn. – The Range Regional Airport is making sure they are prepared for the worst.

Airport staff had an aircraft fire emergency drill with are fire and EMS departments.

Crews battled flames on the runway near a training plane cabin.

The airport also held an active shooter drill inside their terminal for the first time ever.

“This could happen any day. It could happen on the airport, off the airport,” said Shaun Germolus, Executive Director of the Hibbing-Chisholm Airport Authority. “Certain emergencies will involve multiple agencies and they need to be able to work on sharing resources and what that looks like in the real world.”

The airport conducts training sessions every three years involving about fifteen local agencies.

Officials say they’re confident in their response should a disaster strike.