Ursa Minor Brewing Opens in Lincoln Park

The brewery will celebrate thought the week in honor of its grand opening.

DULUTH, Minn.- Making its debut as the newest addition to the Lincoln Park Craft District, Ursa Minor Brewing opened Wednesday, Sept. 26 with a celebration that lasts through the week.

Breaking ground in early January, construction for the brewery lasted up until the day before opening. Kegs of several different beers were hooked up fresh before the opening celebration at noon. Owner Ben Hugus was proud to see Ursa Minor open in such a fast growing district in Duluth.

“We’re just excited to share something that we’ve worked so hard on and showcasing other artists in the process.”

The brewery also has a woodfire oven where they will make and serve different styles of pizza.

Live music and and local artists who had a hand at the creation and design of the brewery’s taproom will be showcased though the week’s celebration.