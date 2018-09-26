Voyageur Village to Come Alive at Lester Park Saturday

This will be the 20th Annual Lester River Rendezvous at Lester Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Students from across Northern Minnesota will have the chance to explore and learn lifelong skills at the 2018 Lester River Rendezvous starting Thursday, September 27.

For two days, classrooms will come alive outdoors as students and staff get the first chance to learn about the fur trade lifestyle and much more.

Coordinator Don Mendoza stopped by FOX 21 Local News Wednesday morning to chat about the 20th year of the event.

Mendoza says the Lester River Rendezvous is the perfect opportunity to open the minds of students, getting them involved in old fashioned traditions and ways of life.

The Lester River Rendezvous will then open to the public on Saturday, September 29 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The festival will include many family friendly games, activities and food vendors.

If you’re planning to head to the event, a free shuttle ride will transport people to and from the Lester River Rendezvous.

The shuttle will begin at 26th Avenue East and London Road, making stops at 46th Avenue East and 61st Avenue East.