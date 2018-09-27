AMSOIL Arena Rolls Out New Food Items

Staple items like burgers and hot dogs aren't going anywhere and for the first time beer and wine will be for sale at UMD games.

DULUTH, Minn. – AMSOIL Arena is rolling out nine new food items at its concession stands starting Oct. 6 for the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) hockey home opener.

We’re talking Poutine (salt & pepper fries, cheese curds topped with brown gravy), four–meat pizza and an improved half–pound cheddar Polarena among other items.

Hundreds of Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) employees helped decide on the new menu.

Some even did blind taste–testing.

“We’ve done a lot of taste testing in our building to try to decide what is the best product to go with,” DECC Director of Food Service Amy Carlson. “So that’s been very exciting for our employees. we have about 400 employees here and we set aside a day to try some different products.”

Four options from Cedar Crest ice cream will also be on the menu. Guests will have a vote for two rotating flavors.