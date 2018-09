Hawks Girls Soccer Hang On for Win Over Eskomos

It was a close one between Hermantown and Esko.

ESKO, Minn. – One goal was the difference Thursday night as the Hermantown girls soccer team got a big road win over Esko 2-1.

The Hawks win back-to-back games for the first time since the start of the season. They will take on Cloquet-Carlton this Saturday.

The Eskomos drop their third straight as they will face Duluth Marshall on Monday.