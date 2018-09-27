John Howe on Prison Staffing Reform

Republican Secretary of State Candidate Visits Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- John Howe is a former mayor of Red Wing and a former Republican State Senator.

He interned at a prison in Red Wing while in college.

At just 20 years old, he said his experience left a huge impact on how he views the correctional system.

Then the Corrections Officer was murdered at Minnesota Correctional Facility last month by an inmate.

After that, he said it’s clear what needs to be done.

“Yknow, there could be 3 of you in with 160 inmates, so you really find out what you’re made of when you work at a prison,” Howe said. “I don’t think people realize what a hard job that is, and it’s an important job, and we need to have more staffing in our correctional facilities.”

Howe is running against current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon, and Independent Party candidate William Denny.