Monthly Art Walk Shows Off Duluth’s Culture

Walk takes participants to 26 art spaces in the city

DULUTH, Minn. – Every month, the Downtown Arts Collective hosts a Duluth Arts Walk.

Everybody is welcome to join in on the free night of galleries, studios, eateries, bars, and performance spaces.

Individuals, groups and even kids can find something for them along the walk.

“It’s a nice way to support local artists for one thing, but it’s also a way to kind of know what’s going on in your community. A lot of our arts groups are involved in the community in many, many ways.”

The Downtown Arts Collective is now collecting art supplies and cash donations to be given to local schools’ art programs.

You can drop off donations at Zeitgeist, the Joseph Nease Gallery, Art in the Alley, and Pineapple Art Supply.